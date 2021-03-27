Hyatt expansion plan focus shifts to Arusha

Dar es Salaam. Hyatt Hotels and Resorts is targeting to open a new hotel in Arusha in 2019 as part of the chain’s expansion in Africa.

The American multinational owner, operator, and franchiser of hotels, resorts, and vacation properties said yesterday it eyes six new hotel in Africa expected to open by 2020.

The developments are expected to see the Hyatt brand enter four new countries in the African continent, creating more than 2,100 new jobs once open.

East Africa is one of its primary focus areas in the near term, as the region enjoys government investment in infrastructure, an expanding middle class and a growing international recognition of the region’s stability, all contributing to an 11 per cent growth in Sub-Saharan African tourism in the past year alone.

“The development opportunities for Hyatt in Africa are significant, and we see enormous potential in the region. This expansion reinforces our commitment to developing our pipeline in Africa,” said Mr Peter Penev, vice president responsible for acquisitions and development for Hyatt.