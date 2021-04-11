CSR policies must create jobs for youth, firms told

Speaking at the 7th annual Canada-Tanzania Forum on CSR hosted by the Tanzania Chamber of Minerals and Energy (TCME) and the High Commission of Canada, they said maximising livelihoods in the surrounding communities helps deterring illegal mining.

Dar es Salaam. Mining stakeholders have stressed the need for extractive companies to focus on corporate social responsibility (CSR) programmes that open up opportunities for youth as a way to improve livelihoods among locals.

Speaking at the 7th annual Canada-Tanzania Forum on CSR hosted by the Tanzania Chamber of Minerals and Energy (TCME) and the High Commission of Canada, they said maximising livelihoods in the surrounding communities helps deterring illegal mining.

“The government of Canada also expects Canadian companies to go beyond minimum legal compliance, to integrate CSR best practices throughout their management structures, right down to the level of individual projects or sites,” said Canada’s High Commissioner to Tanzania Ian Myles.

“I do not have much details of how Tanzania is fairing in this but whatever the case, there is always room for improvement,” he added.

Canada is one of the largest investors in mining in the country, with over $2 billion investments made so far, according to Minerals commissioner Shukrani Manya.

TCME chairman Ami Mpungwe said the mining companies have the responsibility to be an integral part of the local communities and economy.

“The traditional way of investing where companies leave the marginalised communities as spectators is outdated and donating desks is not enough,” said Mr Mpungwe adding that they have to be part of the local DNA.

For his part Prof Manya reiterated the commitment of Tanzania in working with Canadian government in attracting additional mining investors who are known to have financial and technology muscle to Tanzania.

“A vast majority of youth in the extractive sector is engaged in artisanal and small-scale mining but they also face many challenges,” said Prof Manya.

Some of these challenges include lack of financial capital and low level of technology; and low knowledge of health and safety issues.