Former top CCM regional leader arrested

He said Msambatavangu is accused of committed the crime in cooperation with several other people whom he declined to divulge their names.

Police in Iringa have arrested the former regional Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) chairperson, for her alleged involvement beating another woman.

Iringa Regional Police Commander, Julius Mjenji has confirmed arrest of the former CCM cadre saying that she has been arrested as part of on going investigations.

“Yes, we have arrested her for beating yup another woman and injecting her with unknown substances,” said Commander Mjenji.

However, Commander Mjenji declined to name other suspects saying doing so would jeopardise the ongoing investigations.

Ms Msambatavangu was among several CCM cadres who were sacked by the party during its extraordinary general congress in Dodoma last march.