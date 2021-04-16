Govt asked to assist in Family planning

United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) ) country representative Hashma Begum emphasised on the importance to invest in health for women and girls to better help them participate in the country's economy and to achieve their goals.

The 27th commemoration of World Population (WP) day brings hundreds of Dar es Salaam residents to Buguruni, to better learn about family planning.

Dar es Salaam. Hundreds of Dar es salaam residents have turned up at the commemoration of World Population (WP) day to voluntarily get awareness on family planning from health experts.

Buguruni resident, Usra Kivumbi said on Tuesday that she's celebrating WP day to be more informed about family planning.

"Through WP day I have learned that most of the people are still not more informed about family planning, because they still believe having many children is an investment," she said.

She said this at the 27th commemoration of WP day with theme ‘Family Planning Empowering People, Developing Nation.’

United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) country representative Hashma Begum added that to invest in health helps women and girls participate in the country's economy and to achieve their goals.

She noted that if the government can invest $1 to $6 per day on family planning it can save several development issues.