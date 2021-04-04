Kenya Elections: ACT-Wazalendo backs Raila

Dar es Salaam. The Alliance for Change and Transparency (ACT)-Wazalendo has declared its support to Raila Odinga, who will contest for Kenya presidency through the opposition coalition, NASA.

A statement signed by the party leader Mr Zitto Kabwe indicates that the party has scrutinized all party promises and manifestos in the ongoing campaigns and decided to support The National Super Alliance (NASA).

“Apart from the fact that one constituent part of NASA, FORD Kenya under the leadership of Moses Wetangula is close to our party, we strongly reiterate that the leadership team of NASA includes matured leaders who have the interests of EAC at heart,” read a statement in part.

In the statement the party also condemns the ongoing trade squabbling between the two EAC partner states.

ACT-Wazalendo insisted that trade wrangle between the two countries is unnecessary and time wasting.

“We know that Kenyan election is for Kenyan people to decide, but we also know that a strong Kenya is a strong EAC, and as EAC citizens we think NASA shall provide that strong leadership under the leadership of Raila Odinga. ACT Wazalendo wishes Kenyans a peaceful election,” read the statement.