MPs: Hasten formulation of policy on drug control

The HIV/Aids Parliamentary Committee said on Wednesday, February 7, said it was commendable the government had already put in place the Drugs Control Act that is now operational. However, it raised its concern over the absence of a national policy on narcotics control.

Lawmakers have urged the government to speed up the process of forming the National Narcotics Policy to guide Tanzania on the fight against drug abuse and trafficking.

The HIV/Aids Parliamentary Committee said on Wednesday, February 7, said it was commendable the government had already put in place the Drugs Control Act that is now operational. However, it raised its concern over the absence of a national policy on narcotics control.

Tabling the committee’s report in Parliament, chairperson Jasmin Bunga (Higher Learning Institutions -- CCM) said the committee was aware of the initial steps being taken by the government in establishing the policy.

“We are aware that views are being collected and this has begun in the Lake Zone regions. We ask the government to speed up the process so that we can rescue the nation from this narcotics crisis,” she said.

The committee said Sh2.3 billion had been allocated to the National Drugs Control Authority in the 2016/17 financial year but until March 2017, Sh851 million, equivalent to 37 per cent of the budget allocated by Parliament, had been received by the authority.

“The committee is satisfied with the way the government has been proactive in financing the authority,’’ she said.