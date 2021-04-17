Mariam Al Maawy dies in S. Africa after Al-Shabaab attack

The President said Ms El-Maawy’s achievements, her expertise, her public spirit, and her patriotism made it a pleasure for him to appoint her to join his administration.

Public Works Principal Secretary Mariam El Maawy is dead.

Ms El Maawy died in South Africa, where she was undergoing treatment following an Al-Shabaab attack on July 13.

Statehouse Spokesperson Manoah Esipisu confirmed the death of Ms Maawy to the Nation but said details would be communicated later.

Al-Shabaab shot and injured the principal secretaryin the shoulder and on legs after abducting her at Milihoi area on the Mpeketoni-Lamu road.

Her nephew, a trainee pilot, with whom she was with, died during the attack but Ms Maawy was rescued by a joint team of the Kenya Defence Forces and the General Service Unit.

The security team rushed her to Mpeketoni Hospital.

She was later airlifted to Nairobi for treatment.

During the attack, the militia took control of the principal secretary’s vehicle which had six occupants and sped off into a thicket.

A KDF helicopter followed the vehicle and managed to rescue the PS.

Two police officers also died during the attack while two others were abducted by the militia.

On the day of attack, the PS had attended a meeting on Lamu Port South Sudan Ethiopia Transport Corridor at Huduma Centre in Lamu town before heading to Witu.

President Uhuru Kenyatta while passing a message of condolence to the family of Ms Maawy said she was a dedicated public servant, an accomplished architect and a patriot.

“Early in her childhood, she showed a real aptitude for study and diligence, which drove her to qualify as an architect at the University of Nairobi, and later to earn a Master’s degree in South Africa,” the President said.

He said the PS established a successful practice, which she led for many years, but she never allowed her work to get in the way of public service.

“Whether serving as a council member at Mombasa Polytechnic or leading efforts to conserve Mombasa’s architectural heritage, she found ways to put her knowledge and skill at the service of her community,” he said.

The President said Ms El-Maawy’s achievements, her expertise, her public spirit, and her patriotism made it a pleasure for him to appoint her to join his administration.

Before joining the Ministry of Transport, Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development as as PS, Ms Maawy worked in the Ministry of Lands and Physical Planning in the same capacity.

“She served with distinction in both offices and her loss will certainly be felt,” the President said.

“All those who worked with her will remember her warmth and her quiet, firm dedication to serving Kenyans to the very best of her ability.”