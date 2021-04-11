Nigerian drug trafficker nabbed at Dar airport

According to the police, the 26-year-old Nigerian had 59 pellets of cocaine, which are equivalent to 800 grams.

Dar es Salaam. Police at the Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA) have arrested a Nigerian national, Mr Christian Ugbechi for allegedly trafficking drugs.

Briefing reporters on Monday, January 29, Airport Police Commander Matanga Mbushi said the accused who lives in Franc, but works in the country was arrested yesterday around 8:15pm when heading back to his residence.

"The accused was arrested with 59 pellets, 56 of them were hidden in socks and three, which were ingested have been released today (Monday). He is currently under special observation,” he said.

