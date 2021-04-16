RPC advises on security checks

Speaking at a community policing training seminar for streets chairpersons on Wednesday, Mr Matei said security was supposed maintained by all.

Morogoro. Regional Police Commander Ulrich Matei has instructed local government leaders in the municipality to oversee security in their areas.

Speaking at a community policing training seminar for streets chairpersons on Wednesday, Mr Matei said security was supposed maintained by all.

“You are the ones living near people. You have the responsibility of checking criminal acts in your areas and defence and security, including disclosing suspected criminals, apprehending them without injuring them for security concerns,”

Mr Matei said they had to ensure they knew everybody, who resided in their areas. “Cooperate with ten-sell leaders by introducing community policing through local collective action to run security activities in the streets,” he noted.

He said they could identify planned events of suspected criminals and apprehend them without wounding them. For their part, the local chairpersons thanked the RPC for preparing training on how to identify criminal events and stop them through community policing involving local government chairpersons in Morogoro Municipal Council.

The Kihonda local government chairperson, Ms. Auleria Mbeye described the training as profitable to the leaders, calling for more regular training of that kind in order to convict suspects who have committed various crimes.

The Mgaza local government chairperson, Jumanne Matipa explained that his street has been a hideout of criminals calling for police to add manpower to fight against the gangs.

“My Mgaza Street, Mindu ward is prone to hideouts of criminal especially after committing crimes in other areas,” he said.

The RPC was forced to organize a training of local government chairpersons for capacity building and skills on how to cope up with criminal events, safe arrests of the suspects without injuring them, through community policing.