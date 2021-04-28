Simba topple Azam in Mainland league

The victory was a sweet present to club’s acting head coach Masoud Djuma, who led the team’s technical bench single-handedly for the first time since Msimbazi Street Boys leadership sacked Cameroonian tactician Joseph Omog.

Dar es Salaam. Simba Sports Club yesterday climbed top in the Premier League standings after recording a victory of 2-0 against Ndanda FC at Nangwanda Sijaona Stadium in Mtwara.

The victory was a sweet present to club’s acting head coach Masoud Djuma, who led the team’s technical bench single-handedly for the first time since Msimbazi Street Boys leadership sacked Cameroonian tactician Joseph Omog.

After the victory, the side now boasts of 26 points from 12 matches, tying with Azam FC which also have collected 26 points save for goal differences.

Team’s captain John Bocco scored both goals in the tough encounter which was attended by many soccer fans from Mtwara Region.

Bocco scored the first goal on the 52nd following a well taken corner kick from Shiza Kichuya before he scored the second goal four minutes later following defensive blunder by Ndanda FC defenders. Ndanda FC played well in the encounter and managed to stop Simba in the first half and finished with a barren draw.

However, Simba started the second half with a bang and pressed Ndanda FC self-defence which was under Ibrahim Job, Hamad Waziri and William Lucian. This is the seventh encounter for Mtwara based team to lose against Simba SC.

The Mtwara Region side made few attacks in the encounter, but their strikers led by Mrisho Ngassa failed to score.

Speaking after the match, Bocco said their target is to win the title and will make sure win all matches in the league.

“I’m not chasing the golden boot award; my task is to make my team win the trophy and represent the country in the African Champions league, if it happen I’m at the top in scoring chat would be the fine for me,” said Bocco.

For his part, Ngassa admitted the defeat saying they will make sure they win in the next match and improve their chance in the standing. “It is very sad to lose the match at our home soil, we have to rectify our mistakes and make our fans happy in the next encounter,” said Ngassa.

In Iringa, Lipuli FC failed to utilise well their home ground after losing 1-0 against Tanzania Prisons. Also Mtibwa Sugar won 2-1 against Majimaji at the Manungu Complex.