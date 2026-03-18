Senegal launches appeal after AFCON title stripped by CAF

Dar es Salaam. The Fédération Sénégalaise de Football (FSF) has officially announced its intention to appeal the Confederation of African Football’s (CAF) decision to strip Senegal of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title and award the trophy to Morocco.

On March 17, 2026 CAF’s Appeals Board ruled that Senegal forfeited the AFCON final against Morocco, recording the match as a 3–0 victory for Morocco, despite Senegal’s on‑field 1–0 win after extra time.

CAF stated that Senegal’s brief walk‑off protest against a late refereeing decision constituted a forfeiture.

In a strongly worded statement, the FSF condemned the ruling as “unfair, unprecedented and unacceptable,” asserting that it damages the credibility of African football. The federation said the decision lacks legal foundation and conflicts with the authority of the match referee over on‑field outcomes.

The FSF confirmed it will pursue the matter before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Lausanne, Switzerland, seeking to have the CAF decision overturned and the original match result reinstated. The appeal could take several months to reach a final resolution.

Senegal’s government and football officials have rallied in support of the appeal, emphasizing the need to defend the rights and interests of Senegalese football and restore the team’s title.