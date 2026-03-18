Yanga aim to widen points gap against TRA United in league tie

Dar es Salaam. Defending champions Young Africans (Yanga) will be aiming to maintain their impressive form in the Tanzania Premier League when they face TRA United in a crucial league encounter today.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 4pm at the Sheikh Amri Abeid Stadium, with both teams targeting maximum points for different ambitions in the league standings.

Yanga head into the encounter at the top of the table with 36 points from 14 matches, maintaining an unbeaten record so far this season.

The defending champions have registered 11 wins and three draws, scoring an impressive 31 goals while conceding only two, giving them a massive goal difference of +29, the best defensive and attacking record in the league.

A victory for Yanga would further strengthen their grip at the summit and widen the gap between them and their closest challengers. Currently, Azam FC sit second with 28 points from 14 matches, while JKT Tanzania occupy third place with 28 points but from 17 matches. Should Yanga secure three points today, they could open an 11-point cushion, a significant advantage as the title race progresses.

Yanga, however, approach the match after a goalless draw against Azam FC at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on March 15, a result that slowed their winning momentum but still preserved their unbeaten run. Yanga head coach Pedro Goncalves acknowledged that the match will not be easy, especially considering the limited recovery time for his players.

“We expect a tough and highly competitive match. TRA United have had more time to prepare while we have only had two days,” said Goncalves. “But our objective remains clear, we want to win. It is our last match of the first round and we want to finish strongly.”

He also praised their opponents, noting that TRA United possess talented players capable of causing problems.

“TRA United are a promising team with quality players who are also determined to win. We must be fully focused.”

TRA United currently sit 10th in the standings with 19 points from 14 matches, having recorded five wins, four draws and five defeats. A victory over the league leaders could significantly improve their position, potentially lifting them as high as seventh place, depending on other results.

TRA United head coach Etienne Ndairagije expressed confidence ahead of the encounter, saying his team is ready for the challenge despite facing the defending champions.

He said his players have prepared well and remain determined to secure victory. Meanwhile, another NBC Premier League fixture scheduled for today will see Tanzania Prisons SC host Singida Black Stars at the Jamhuri Stadium starting at 8pm.