All eyes on Tanga Rally

Dar es Salaam. Gerald Miller’s absence in the fourth round of the National Rally Championship (NRC) is likely to throw the title race wide open with Randeep Birdi and Dharam Pandya poised to seize the opportunity.

Miller, who would have moved closer to the prestigious NRC title with this weekend’s Tanga Rally win, decided to skip the race after his new car failed to arrive on time.

As of midweek, 17 drivers had already confirmed their participation for the Tanga Rally, which promises exciting action.

A win for Birdi will see him move level on points with Miller who will now have to win at least two subsequent rounds to have hopes of taking the NRC crown.

Miller tops the chart with 68 points followed by Birdi with 43 as Pandya sits third with 42. Should they win the top two positions, the title race will certainly go down to the wire.

The Arusha driver opened a 25-point lead after winning the first two rounds in Moshi and Iringa before settling for the second spot at the Bagamoyo race last month.

Apart from Miller, other notable drivers who will miss weekend action include Iringa Motor Club’s ace Ahmed Huwel and NRC defending champion Jamil Khan.

However, rallying enthusiasts should expect thrilling action as former Morogoro 500 rally winner Sameer Nahdi Shanto who finished third in the previous rally staged in Bagamoyo, will be compete as a member of the Stado Team that made a comeback during the Iringa Rally.

Speaking with The Citizen yesterday, Pandya, who is bankrolled by Puma Energy, said Miller’s absence was a blessing in disguise.

“It’s a blessing in disguise because we will have a chance to close the gap. I believe that I will perform to the best of my skills to get 25 or 18 points,” said Pandya, the 2012 and 2014 champion.

For his part, Birdi said he was excited by the fact that he now has a better chance of tying with the NRC leader.

“Honestly, I am excited and raring to go. It’s my chance to close the gap. I just need to win the Tanga race and I will be on 68 points,” said Birdi, who won the championship in 2009 aged just 24. Other household names eyeing the Tanga Rally title are Taylor brothers of Bob and Isaac, Zachariah Team members, Jamil Shabhai and Gurpal Sandhu.

The host drivers who have registered to compete include Yusuf Zavery and Awadh Juma.

The Sunday event is expected to cover 300 kilometres which include 120 km for competitive sections.