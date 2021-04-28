Misery for Stars, Z’bar face Uganda in semis

Nairobi. AFC Leopards forward Vincent Oburu’s 20th minute strike is all Harambee Stars needed to see off Tanzania Mainland’s Kilimanjaro Stars 1-0 and qualify for the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup semifinals in the last Group A encounter at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos County yesterday.

The tenacious striker paid Coach Paul Put’s faith for a maiden start by breaking the deadlock off an Ovellah Ochieng’ pinpoint cross from the right flank.

Kenya finished top of the group on eight points and Zanzibar, who lost 1-0 to Libya earlier, second. Uganda topped Group B on five similar to Burundi but the defending champions have a superior goal difference.

The hosts will play Burundi and Uganda tackle Zanzibar on Thursday and Friday respectively at Moi Stadium in Kisumu County.

“I am in a seventh heaven, first international goal on first start. I will work for more and promise to deliver the cup for the country,” an excited Oburu said after the match. Tanzania coach Ammy Ninje believes better times will come Kilimanjaro Stars’ way despite failing to win a single game in the tourney.

“It was unfortunate we didn’t reach the later stages of the competition. I am not under any pressure I believe there’s always next time. Kenya deserved to win for they utilized their chance and we wasted ours,” a frustrated Ninje noted.

Ochieng’ had in the fifth minute missed by a whisker one on one with Peter Manyika in Tanzania goal after being put through by George Odhiambo.

Mathare United’s Chris Oduor returned to the first 11 in the three changes made from the team that settled for a 0-0 draw with Zanzibar Saturday.

Coach Ninje summoned Manyika in goal for the first time in this tourney among the four changes made from the last squad that lost 2-1 to Rwanda.

The Tanzanians nearly found the equalizer a minute after the half hour mark through Himid Mao’s free kick from 30 yards but Wendo, marshalling the midfield partnering Patillah Omoto, deflected out for a fruitless corner. Dennis Sikhayi smashed a 35-yarder inches wide three minutes to the halftime break.

Kenya pressed hard in the second half, Tanzania camped in their own half, but they struggled to break down their hosts’ defensive structure thanks to Jockins Atudo and Musa Mohamed’s vigilance at the back.

In the 58th minute, Oburu found Odhiambo on left flank but the Gor midfielder fluffed wide with a bullet shot.

Stars suffered Oburu setback in the 77th minute after the goal scorer limped off with an injury, Kepha Aswani replaced him as their purple patch continued until the final whistle.

In the early kickoff, Alharaish Zakaria scored the all-important goal in the 24th minute to guide Libya to their maiden win in the tourney after battling to three consecutive barren draws.

After booking a semifinal slot in a 0-0 draw with hosts Kenya Saturday, Zanzibar coach Hemed Suleiman made a whooping eight changes for the first time in the edition.

Goalkeeper Ahmed Ali, Adeyum Seif, Abdalla Haji, Seif Abdalla, Suleiman Amour, Khamis Mussa, Kassim Ali and Othman Mmanga were handed starts whilst Haji Mngwali, Issa Dau and Abdul-Aziz Makame were retained.

Libya threatened to take the lead two minutes into time when Almaryami Khalid’s flying header from inside the box was tipped over by goalkeeper Ahmed Ali for a fruitless corner.

20 minutes later, Zanzibar forced Azzaqah Ahmed into a fingertip save with a well-executed left foot free kick from 20-yards. The Mediterranean Knights then ended their goal drought in the tournament four minutes later.

Alharaish Zakaria unleashed a pile driver into the far post with Ahmed unable to get onto it. Skipper Issa Dau lost possession in a dangerous area, Khalid picked up the loose ball to tee up the goal scorer, who with an option to put through on goal Madeen Muhanad took matters into his own hands to break the deadlock.