National Sports Council now dissolved

Dar es Salaam. The government has dissolved the National Sports Council (NSC) and the appointed committee members who were under chairman, Dioniz Malinzi.

Malinzi, who had served for two terms of three years each said, he has no objection regarding the government decision and wishes all the best to his successor.

The Minister of Information, Culture, Artists and Sports Hon Dr. Harrison Mwakyembe said on Monday, the government have taken the decisions following the Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa’s order to review the body’s’ activities on various matters.

Mwakyembe said they made review and recognized that they are various issues that made the NSC not to be strong in performing its duties.

He said, despite the fact that NSC committee complained about the lack of funds leading to hinder them from performing their duties as per expected. The members also failed to show the personal efforts and intent in solving various challenges.

“We see sports leaders with more than one title contrary to the rules and regulations; participation of Tanzania athletes abroad without NSC endorsement; professional boxing promoters to stage their activities without registration; corruption in various sports general elections; corruption allegations, and embezzlement of funds,” he said.

Advertisement

Mwakyembe also said that there are endless conflicts among the sports bodies and clubs which have caused the poor developments.

“The fifth phase government was expecting to see NSC supervise the sports development, professionalisms, peace and good governance in sports and not otherwise.”

“They did not fulfill these expectation despite the fact that we recognize all efforts made by the NSC committee during their term in leadership. We need to go with the fifth phase government speed to ensure massive sports development,” he reiterated.

He said as the government is preparing to appoint new committee chairman and members, and that the NSC secretariat will be in charge of the NSC daily operations.