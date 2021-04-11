TMA issue an alert on heavy rains in some parts of the country

Many parts of the country, notably those which receives rains twice a year, have experienced downpour, some of them heavily, in recent days

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania Metrological Agency (TMA) has issued an alert saying some parts of the country will experience heavy rains today, Thursday, January 4 and tomorrow.

The warning released by TMA on Wednesday, December 3 listed regions which will receive the rains are in Southern Coast which includes Lindi and Mtwara, South western Highlands consisting of Mbeya, Iringa, Songwe and Rukwa together with of Dar es Salaam and Coast.

“Coastal winds are expected to reach 30km/hr blowing from north for the Northern Coast and at 20km/hr for the Southern Coast,” reads part of the TMA statement.

It adds: “We expect slight to moderate waves in the sea and further outlook for Friday, January 5 shows increase of activities over the Coast and South Western Highlands.”

As predicted, heavy rains have already started in Dar es Salaam and Coast regions. The rain started last night in different parts of the stated regions.

