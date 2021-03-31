The so-called ‘unknown’ people must be made known

Many Tanzanians have recently been gripped by the fear of the so-called “unknown” after a faceless gang of terrorists inflicted pangs, twangs and sufferings on some innocent people.

All hell broke loose when the “unknown” outlaws made an attempt on the life of the president of Tanganyika Law Society (TLS), Mr Tundu Lissu, who also is the Member of Parliament for Singida East (Chadema), two weeks ago in Dodoma. Mr Lissu’s Toyota Landcruiser was spurted with 38 bullets, targetting the front seat. Eight of the bullets are said to have hit the opposition Chief Whip in Parliament, and left him for the dead, fatally injured.

The MP, who is also Chadema’s chief legal counsel, was shot in stomach and leg. He is currently undergoing treatment in Nairobi, where doctors have reported that he is recuperating well -- and is out of danger.

Noone arrested

Interestingly, noone has been arrested since this unfortunate incident took place early this month. Apparently, while these delinquents unleashed their terror, the authorities seemed have been caught in a deep slumber. Yet, the major question many are still asking is: Is it really true that these outlaws are not known? How is this possible in a country with all these security instruments, such as the police, army and Tanzania Intelligence and Security Services (TISS), a.k.a Usalama wa Taifa. Although, this can be taken as a normal criminal wave, there is something fishy so to speak. How come that such cowards and misfits are able to hold a country to ransom for a long time as the authorities stay aside and watch?

The story of the heinous and horrendous acts by these outlaws is disgustingly long; and the list of the victims of this violent gang of crooks is very long, to include the massacre of Professor Juan Mwaikusa, Dr Sengondo Mvungi and Ben Saanane, whose plight, up until now, has never been known due to the fact that the authorities have always been tightlippped.

Advertisement

This gang of unknown yardbirds once abducted Dr Steven Ulimboka the former chair of Medical Association of Tanzania (MAT) in 2012, Absalom Kibanda, former chair of the Tanzania Editors’ Forum (TEF) as he then was in 2013, rapper Emanuel Elibariki aka Ney wa Mitego this year; and this gang of cowards and criminals attacked Mr Lissu.

When it comes to these “unknown”, one thing is known, that they are more often than not after the critics of the government. So, their aim is clear. Now, when the known becomes unknown, there is a very big problem. Again, in this situation, the problem is very small.

The unknown is, therefore, known, though not to all. I will tell you why. Firstly, the criminals are still referred to as “unknown” people, and it is the duty of our security authorities to make them known so that they can be dealt with and disposed as soon as possible.

Secondly, it doesn’t make any sense, even to a common tweeker, for a country that has gotten all sorts of security institutions to be cowered and bamboozled by this gang of the so-called unknown.

Also, some people, especially the victims, know the people who attacked them. This means the authorities also know them just because when the victims reported these misfits they disclosed who they are. Some of the victims may have even reported to the authorities providing the colour and the plate numbers of the vehicles these criminals use.

This said, therefore, something is known about the “unknown”, save that we don’t want to know. Having said that, the rallying call to the nation is that we need to arrest this menace before it gets out of hand. The authorities cannot keep on losing out on public security.

We should not allow the another victim to follow after Mr Lissu. If we do, shame on us.

Nkwazi Mhango is a Tanzanian writer who is based in Canada