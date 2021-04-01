She’s an electrical engineer par excellence

May 5th would probably be one of the memorable days for Esther William Ishengoma. She was recognised as Malkia wa Nguvu, an award organised by a local media house to appreciate successful Tanzanian women in entrepreneurship.

Thanks to many years of hard work and determination that saw her build one of the successful engineering companies despite her physical disability.

Being a winner of Malkia wa Nguvu in the category of science and technology, Esther, 48 said she seized the opportunity to participate.

She said her perseverance and self-confidence motivated her to win the competition. “I’m always looking for a new opportunity that’s why I participated,” Esther said.

She said after scooping the award, she went ahead and established a new professional network and got people to do business with. I met Amidu Shahibu, an investor, who owns plots in Kigamboni and I am currently doing construction on his projects.

My participation in Malkia wa Nguvu gave me the opportunity to establish construction rehabilitation projects which I am still pursuing.

Advertisement

This project is dealing with reviewing the system for the building or houses which have stalled for some years.

“ This program is in progress and now I want to make free presentation about the importance of rehabilitation for companies that need my services,” she said.

Being one of the Malkia wa Nguvu winners motivated her to grab every opportunity which crossed her path because they have been trained to develop their career.

Educational background

Esther was born in Kijumo Village, Misenyi District in Kagera Region in 1973 in a family of eight children.

From a young age, Esther was always interested in engineering thanks to her parents who natured her love for the same.

Her interest in science subjects were also highly influenced by her parents and what she leant in school. She was among the few pupils from the village who were selected to join Moshi Technical Secondary School in Kilimanjaro Region after completing Standard Seven at Bugandika Moja Primary School in Misenyi District, Kagera in 1988.

She says while at Moshi Technical Secondary School, she was fond of science subjects, which motivated her to realize her dreams.

“I fell in love with science and I felt that I was born for it. After my OLevel studies in 1992, I attained division 1 with 11 points which enabled me to pursue the Full Technical Certificate at the Arusha Technical College (ATC) between 1992 to 1996 and excelled,” says Esther adding...

“My success was backed up by friendly education environment and motivated teachers. My instructors were ready for me and could do all in their capacities to ensure I attain the goal.”

Esther says having completed her FTC course in Arusha in 1996 then joined to the University of Dar es Salaam for a Bachelor’s degree in engineering.

“Like other FTC holders we had to undergo field practice before embarking on undergraduate studies. Therefore, I had to join campus in 1998 and in 2003 I accomplished my studies,” she says.

Esther who is physically disabled said she was born healthy but in 2002 when she was studying at the university she fell sick to the extent that her legs got paralysed.

“It took me year to recover and continue to study electric engineering. Despite the challenges I faced, I managed to secure my electric engineering degree in 2003,” said Esther.

Work

After graduating, she underwent mentorship training under the Engineers Registration Board (ERB) in 2003. She then joined the Inter Consult Engineering Consulting Company.

“I met highly skilled and experienced engineers at the Inter Consult Engineering Consulting Company who sharpened my career to the fullest. They exposed me to practical world of work,” she says adding…

“The kind of education I obtained at Arusha Technical College and UDSM was of immense value and contributed much to make my career a success.”

She adds that she has been participating in several major projects ranging from designing and supervising electrical and ICT projects in her company.

“I was one of the engineers who were assigned to supervise contractors tasked to make sophisticated installation in huge buildings,” she says.

Established her own firm

Esther established Geared Consulting Engineers Limited Company in 2012 and she works as the managing director.

“You need vast experience to establish a company. Being registered to Engineering Registration Board is not a cup of tea but I managed because I had all the qualifications and skills,” she says.

She said faced challenges before starting her firm as she depended in her own salary to start from the ground and build her own brand. It took two years for her to rise.

“I had an inner drive to make my dreams come true from the ground and I responded to the drive by striving for the goal,” she explains.

She notes that her company now provides management and energy services and does estimation for building contractors.

“Given the engineering consulting services playground being wide, we have managed to go further and further to cover more services like energy saving advice for real estate managers and electrical coordination service for main contractors.

Esther mentions a few major services done by her company were offered to BOT head Office, Dar College of Tourism Arusha College of Tourism, Veta Shinyanga, Coast, Manyara ,Lindi and Tabora others are New Port Control Towel,National board of Account and Auditing (NBAA) at Boko and Dar Rapid Bus Transit.

She calls on the country’s engineers registration board to consider more native graduate engineers .

She calls for a fair playing field since the number of unemployed graduate engineers is growing.

However, she says all the challenges presented her with an opportunity to work hard.

Her Family

Esther is married to Mr Mashemark Muhamed and they have two children Salma (10), and Zayd (4.

“I am in a happy marriage and my children are very loving. I’m proud of being a responsible mother, she says adding…

“My office is nearby my home, this helps me avoid hurdles of moving from here and there. I have been able to perform both professional and motherly roles well.”

Esther says her husband has been a rock for her personal life and the advancement of her professional and entrepreneurial life.

“My husband is working as a graphic designer that’s why we have been partners in business,”she says.

She notes that her husband had a helping hand in making her firm successful.

Future Plans

Esther plans to expand her firm in and outside the country with full time employed workers.

The company needs a lot of things, including workers who are well paid.

Esther advises young girls who are still in school studying engineering subjects to work hard for a better tomorrow.

She calls on students in the faculty of engineering to be focused to realise their dreams.

She advises other women to grab opportunities that come their way.

She calls on students in the faculty of engineering to be focused to realise their dreams.