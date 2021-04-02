Gigi Money stroking controversy again

After she released her debut single Papa which has become a staple in the city’s night clubs, the singer now says the raunchy hit is a bigger hit than AliKiba’s Seduce Me.

Dar es Salaam. Video vixen and now singer Gigy Money is never short of controversy, her latest might rub the big powers in Bongo Flava on the wrong side.

After she released her debut single Papa which has become a staple in the city’s night clubs, the singer now says the raunchy hit is a bigger hit than AliKiba’s Seduce Me.

Speaking on Planet Bongo early this week the singer said her single was a bigger hit compared to AliKiba’s Seduce Me which has received great reviews across the region.

“The only thing that is making it big is that he was already an established artiste and his fans were missing him, yet as a debut single not many expected this from me,” she said.

Gigi Money’s Papa which was released a month ago has so far received some 380,000 views on Youtube compared to the over 6 million of Seduce Me. Though she admits that AliKiba is a successful artiste, some say this was meant ot be a dig at the award winning artistes.