Never give up on your dreams

A story is told of Saida Karoli, a famous Tanzanian songbird who stamped her authority in the music industry and graced a bigger stage.

She attracted fans within the country and beyond in the early 2000s with her tickets selling out during her shows.

However, bad deals forced her to quit music thus sending her to oblivion. She would be paid very little by the organisers and promoters. She recently made a comeback to take her rightful place in the music industry and even fly Tanzanian flag higher.

She cited several reasons for her setback and also went through a difficult period when her benefactor abandoned her.

Though I know living a happy life is not always as easy as many people think, there is always a way to turn it around and do whatever you want.

I believe that all our dreams are valid and that is what we all need to know. At times things can go so wrong in our lives such that we start wondering where all the happiness went. It could be work related, family issues, illness, business deal gone awry and many other reasons.

There are these famous quotes, “Never give up on what you really want to do. The person with big dreams is more powerful than the one with all the facts.” Another one goes, “Keep trying and never give up. The dream may seem difficult to reach at some point but never let go of your dream. You will be amazed by what you can accomplish when you stay determined.”

In short, these wise sayings are meant to encourage all those who feel they are stuck in some hole and the world has suddenly stopped.

It is meant to urge them that there is always a better tomorrow if you continue with the push. And did you know that no one could ever defeat a person who never gives up. I want to encourage all our readers that through all that mud and filth you are wading through, there is a goal, which you will achieve at the end if you have a higher purpose in life. Just ignore all the pessimists and trudge on because determination pays in life.

So if you are in the thick of things and your career, marriage, business is not making sense at all, never give up the will in life just because things are going haywire in your life. There is always a bright light at the end of the horizon. And if you fall along the way, get up, dust yourself and continue with the journey. And remember to congratulate yourself when you achieve your goal and celebrate your success.