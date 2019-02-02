Bunge team puts Sh1.5tr saga to rest

By Aex Malanga @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. The saga over the whereabouts of Sh1.5 trillion that was claimed to be missing from public coffers took a fresh turn yesterday as the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) cleared the government of any wrongdoing.

The Sh1.5 trillion debate emerged after the Kigoma Urban MP (ACT-Wazalendo), Mr Zitto Kabwe, called a press conference in Dodoma last year and claimed that the money, that was supposed to be included in the budget for 2016/17 financial year, was missing after his analysis of the Controller and Auditor General (CAG) report.

Mr Kabwe’s findings were echoed by a section of Members of Parliament—largely from the Opposition—who have repeatedly sought clarification on the whereabouts of the funds.

Mr Kabwe said he had read the CAG report and found that in the year under review, the actual revenue collected by the government from identified sources amounted to Sh25.3 trillion, of which Sh23.7 trillion was spent leaving the Sh1.5 trillion unaccounted for.

The matter generated a heated debate in mainstream and social media, forcing the government to ban any discussion on the “missing trillions.”

President John Magufuli, during an event at State House, asked the CAG to comment on the issue and tell the public if the money had gone missing or not.

Since then, Parliament resolved to verify the claims through official channels.

Yesterday, PAC chairperson Naghenjwa Kaboyoka said that after the CAG conducted verification, he established that no single cent was missing.

She said the Ministry of Finance had taken to the CAG accounting adjustments, of which after full reconciliation it was discovered there were no funds missing. “The difference of Sh1.5 trillion resulted from factors such as differences in information reviewed and adjustments passed by management,” Ms Naghenjwa said quoting the CAG.

However, the move by PAC has been strongly criticised by Mr Kabwe saying that the committee’s stance on the matter was highly questionable. Mr Kabwe, who doubles as ACT-Wazalendo leader, said the CAG report presented to the committee indicated that some Sh976 billion out of Sh1.5 trillion was released over and above the allocated funds without approval.

“This is still confusing,” Mr Kabwe told the august House.

He was echoed by several MPs, who said the government had no power to spend money without their approval and consulting the CAG, saying doing so was against the law.

Iramba East MP Alan Kiula (CCM) echoed the PAC stand, saying the difference of Sh1.5 trillion was due to some transactions which were not recorded.

“A chapter for the issue of Sh1.5 trillion is now closed as the CAG verification report shows that all is well,” stressed Mr Kiula.

In a quick rejoinder, the Finance and Planning deputy minister, Dr Ashatu Kijaji, said the Minister for Finance and Planning had legal powers to make reallocation within the budget even without consulting the CAG.