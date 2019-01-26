The Citizen News Arusha School short of science, commerce teachers Saturday January 26 2019 In Summary Poor performance of students, especially girls, doing science in the national examinations has also been attributed to lack of laboratory equipment and other training kits Advertisement By Happy Lazaro @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.comArusha. One of the public secondary schools with a high student intake is short of science teachers, it was announced here yesterday.Ngarenaro Secondary School currently has a total of 49 teachers but needs at least 12 to teach science and commerce subjects.The performance of the school, which currently has nearly 2,000 students has gone down steeply due to the shortfall, according to the councillor Isaya Doita.He told The Citizen he was reaching out the Education department in Arusha city to bring the required teachers before the situation gets worse.According to him, the school also has an acute shortage of toilets and needs at least 14 holes to cater for its large number of students and workers.On security, Mr. Doita said he was mobilizing resources from corporate bodies and other well wishers to construct a perimeter wall around the school.Ngarenaro Secondary School, located in the high density Ngrarenaro suburb along the Dodoma road is close to the famous Kilombero wholesale food market.The opposition party councillor lauded the government for its 'free education' policy but urged the authorities to address the shortage of teachers,desks,toilet holes, classrooms and water.In recent years, the government through its training institutions has spearheaded a drive to encourage girls in particular to embrace science subjects in schools.Arusha regional authorities, however, have attributed the poor learning of science in both primary and secondary schools to the limited number of science teachers.It is currently estimated that the vast region has a shortage of nearly 1,000 teachers in the government-run secondary schools alone.The science subjects in question are Biology, Physics, Mathematics and Chemistry. Physics is the most critically affected subject, according to education experts. Advertisement In the headlines Eight suspected robbers gunned down At least eight suspected robbers have been gunned down by police at Igalla village, at Igalla Proposed changes to political parties law trashed Yesterday, a half-a-dozen civil society organisations (CSOs) denounced the proposed amendments to Marrying pensioner for his money Tido not guilty, court rules Single sex vs co education schools: Does it matter? Expert: How public schools can improve performance Fastjet’s woes nowhere near ending