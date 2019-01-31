The Citizen News Business Azania Bank pre-tax profit dips by 49pc Thursday January 31 2019 Azania Bank managing director Charles Itembe speaks at a past event. The bank’s pretax profit fell by 49 per cent during the fourth quarter of last year. PHOTO|FILE In Summary The financial statement ended December last year shown that the profit after tax for Azania Bank Limited declined to Sh1.3 billion during the fourth quarter of last year from Sh2.7 billion in the similar period in 2017. Advertisement By Gadiosa Lamtey @gadiosa2 glamtey@tz.nationmedia.comDar es Salaam. Azania Bank’s pretax profit fell by 49 per cent during the fourth quarter of last year, down from a similar period in 2017.According to a financial statement released yesterday, pretax profit amounted to Sh1.3 billion during the fourth quarter of last year, down from Sh2.7 billion during the fourth quarter of 2017.The statement showed that the bank reduced its rate of non-performing loans to 6.19 per cent in the last quarter of 2018, from 7.26 per cent in the previous quarter.The decline in the profit was attributed to a decrease in the operating profit to Sh1.9 billion during the fourth quarter of last year from Sh3.3 billion during a similar period in 2017.The Bank of Tanzania (BoT) authorised a merger of Bank M and Azania Bank Ltd, with effect from January 2, this year.The Bank M was under statutory management of the Bank of Tanzania (BoT) from August 2, 2018 following a liquidation challenge.The merger has enabled Azania Bank to become the leading mortgage lender in terms of market share.The report by BoT has shown that after the merger, Azania Bank now accounts for 22 per cent of the mortgage market share, with a combined portfolio of Sh78 billion. Advertisement In the headlines Parliament didn’t pay for Lissu’s treatment, insists Arusha MP Arusha Member of Parliament Godbless Lema said he will quit his position as lawmaker if the State House speaks out on Karume statements over Law Day attendance Presidential Communications Director Gerson Msigwa yesterday declined to either confirm or deny Ndugai: Parliament paid Lissu Sh250 million in past two years Sh1.5 trillion Saga: Speaker Ndugai accuses Zitto of misleading public Kenyan firm to buy 100,000 tonnes of cashew Banks steadily stabilising Traditional healers react to government claims Samia challenges new Nemc board to deliver