Lawmakers raises caution on business environment

By Alex Malanga @ChiefMalanga amalanga@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. A section of lawmakers on Saturday, February 2, 2019 warned the government that unfriendly business environments were likely to scare away investors.

They were speaking during the contribution of the parliamentary committees’ reports---budget and Public Investment, which were presented to the August House yesterday.

Some issues of concerns raised by the Members of Parliament include policy unpredictability, unfriendly taxation system and poor governance.

Iringa Urban MP Peter Msigwa (Chadema) said it is high time the government created conducive environments that would attract foreign investors.

He said with policy unpredictability, no investor would be confident and to come and invest in the country,” said Mr Msigwa.

His sentiments were echoed by Arusha Urban legislator Godbless Lema (Chadema).

“Tanzania is not an isolated island. If we are to strengthen our economy, we need to encourage democracy so that we can attract investors,” opined Mr Lema.

Nzega Urban MP Hussein Bashe was reading from the same script, saying the government should come up with policies which would promote inclusive economy.

“The government has been doing radical changes in some areas. But these efforts would end in vain if we don’t entertain inclusive economy,” said Mr Bashe.