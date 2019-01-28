Councilor, magistrate charged over Sh4m bribe

By Rehema Matowo @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Geita. The Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) in Geita Region has arraigned the Chato District Council chairman, MrBatholomeo Manunga and the District Magistrate in charge, Mr Yohana Myombo over allegations of receiving over Sh4 million bribe.

A press statement issued on Sunday, January 27, 2017 signed by acting PCCB regional head, Mr Mwamba Masanja, says the duo appeared before the court on Friday, January 25, 2019.

The statement says the duo have been charged with giving and receiving bribes contrary to Section 25 (1) (a), (b) and (2) of the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Act number 11 of 2007.

The criminal case number 42/2019 was read before Resident Magistrate In-charge Jovith Kato by PCCB prosecutor Dennis Lekayo.

Reading the charge sheet, Mr Lekayo said the duo committed an offence on December 11, 2018, whereby the first accused person, Mr Manunga, who doubles as Bwongera Councilor is accused of bribing magistrate Myombo in order to be favored in an illegal fishing case he is facing.

Describing the incident, Mr Lekayo told the court that Mr Bartholomeo transacted Sh4 million to an M-Pesa agent known as Keziah Mayenga and later the money was taken by the second accused person.

The accused persons denied the charges raised against them and they were released on bail after following a Sh2 million bond.