Government warns RCs, DCs mistreating investors

By Alex Malanga @ChiefMalanga amalanga@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. The government has issued a stern warning against its officials, who harass investors, stressing they will face the music.

The minister of State in the President's Office responsible for Regional Administration and Local Government, Mr Selemani Jafo, made the remark during the question and answer session.

Mr Jafo was responding to a supplementary question from Rombo MP Joseph Selasini (Chadema), who wanted to know the government's action against District Commissioners (DCs) and Regional Commissioners (RCs) who were still mistreating the investors.

"We are doing all we can to curb the mistreatment of our investors and there is a significant improvement and incident of some RCs and DCs threatening investors have gone down and we will continue taking stern action against those contravening directives," said Mr Jafo without going into detail about the actions taken against them.

He added: “We are currently working on some reported cases of public officials, who are said to misuse their power."

In his question, Mr Selasini cried foul about DCs and RCs acts of mistreating investors over issues such as taxes supposed to be handled by the taxman, TRA, expressing fear that such acts would scare away the investors.

"DCs and RCs have been issuing orders to investors on issues that are in the jurisdiction of other authorities. This tendency indicates policy unpredictability in business environment," said Mr Selasini.