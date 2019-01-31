Health ministry condemns killing of children in Njombe Region

The ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children has condemned the killing of 10 children perpetrated by unknown assailants in Njombe Region, reminding members of the family and community to strengthen and maintain security of the children.

By Louis Kolumbia @Collouis1999 lkolumbia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children has condemned the killing of 10 children in Njombe Region between December 2018 and January 2019 causing tension and panic among members of the families, community and the general public.

A press statement issued on Wednesday, January 30, 2019, signed by the head of communications in the government in the department of community development, Mr Erasto Chingoro says the incidents are unacceptable and contravened sections of laws governing the country.

“The ministry is reminding families in the community to ensure security of the children is strengthened. Also, they are insisted to take great care of the children and ensure they are secure and safe all the time,” reads part of the statement.

The ministry is also reminding the community to strengthen security of the children in their respective areas, noting that the law requires every member of the community with evidence that rights of the children was threatened or endangered to report the matter to security organs.

“The ministry is therefore calling upon members of the community and defence and security committees for the children to take immediate actions by reporting threats against children to the police, local government authorities and other authorities,” reads another part of the statement.

According to the statement, councils in all regions across the country are called on to start and strengthen defence and security committees for women and children protection.