Justice Sauda Mjasiri appointed judge of East African Court

By Louis Kolumbia @Collouis1999 lkolumbia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. TanzanianJustice Sauda Mjasiri has been appointed judge of the East African Court of Justice (EACJ).

Ms Mjasiri was appointed on Friday, February 01, 2019, during the 20th ordinary Heads of State Summit of the East African Community (EAC) held in Arusha.

After the announcement, which was made by the chairman of the EAC council of ministers, Dr Ali Kirunda Kivenjija, Justice Mjasiri took her oath before the summit.

Her appointment is effective from February 13, 2019. She replaces Justice Edward Rutakangwa who retires on February 12.

She becomes the second woman judge in the EACJ joining Justice Monica Kalyegira Mugenyi from Uganda who became the only woman judge out of ten judges serving the court.

Justice Mjasiri was appointed Judge of the Court of Appeal in Tanzania, in February 2008.

Prior to serving on the Court of Appeal, she served as the High Court Judge for four years, both in the main registry and the commercial division.

Between 1998 and 2004, she served in various capacities at the Eastern and Southern African Trade and Development Bank, including as the executive assistant to the President and senior legal officer.

She established and directed a compliance unit at the Bank from 2002 and 2004.

Before that, Justice Mjasiri worked as an attorney for twenty years for the Tanzania Legal Corporation, with years of experience in trial and appellate litigation, including providing voluntary legal services to women.