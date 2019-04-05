I stand with you, Raila tells Uhuru

By RUTH MBULA

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga has maintained that he fully supports President Uhuru Kenyatta in his efforts to fight corruption.

Speaking in Migori County on Friday, he reiterated what President Kenyatta repeatedly said in his State of the Nation address on Thursday - that there will be no turning back.

The ODM leader noted that the anti-corruption war was one of the matters that he and the President agreed on when they resolved to work together in 2018.

He said people in power cannot be allowed to steal from hardworking Kenyans.

“Some people get to power when they are very thin but within one year in leadership, they swell like a tick sucking blood from a cow,” he stated.

Mr Odinga promised to continue ensuring all Kenyans benefit from the handshake through development and equality.

"The fight against corruption, electoral justice, equality and jobs for youths [were some of the matters we agreed on]," he said while launching construction of the Awendo campus of the Kenya Medical Training College. He said the college was one of the fruits of the handshake.

BUILDING BRIDGES

On the Building Bridges Initiative, he said they will continue to support it as it will see Kenyans unite.

"Unity is no longer about two communities. It is now about the entire country. Inclusivity is key if we are to achieve our objectives," he said.

On March 9, 2018, President Kenyatta and Mr Odinga shook hands ending a prolonged political struggle that had threatened to tear the country apart.

Since then, they have toured the country together to launch projects and have repeatedly said that their deal will ensure national healing and the type of growth that all Kenyans will benefit from.

UHURU'S REMARKS

In his State of the Nation address at Parliament, the President noted the need to protect resources for the sake of national development.

"There will be no turning back in the war against corruption and impunity. There will be no sacred cows ...no compromise. The fight against corruption is a fight for the soul of our nation,” he said.

“The values of integrity, hard work and sacrifice must be reinstated and held dear in the eyes of our children. I intend to be the President that delivers this future."

Ahead of the address, Mr Kenyatta said rich Kenyans who have not been paying their taxes will be required to disclose the sources of their wealth.

"High net worth persons whose lifestyles are not reflective of the taxes that they pay must be compelled to demonstrate the source of their wealth and to contribute their share of taxes accordingly," he said in a series of tweets from State House.