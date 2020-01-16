Makamba anxiously waiting to be summoned for interrogation

On December 13, 2019, the ruling party's executive council under its chairman President John Magufuli met in Mwanza and pardoned some of the members, but it ordered the committee to interrogate the three cadres.

By Noor Shija @TheCitizenTZ nshija@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. Thirty four days (34) gone since CCM announced that it would interrogate former three party stalwarts , the trio are yet to be summoned by the party’s ethics committee.

Yusuf Makamba, the party’s former secretary general says he is yet to be summoned and that he is anxiously waiting for the day he is summoned by the committee.

"One of the things I look forward to, is that, even if it will be in Mwanza, I will go without hesitation," said Makamba, who has held several leadership positions within the government and CCM.

He was speaking to The Citizen on 16 January, 2020 where he revealed that even though he has not received a call to attend the party's security and ethics committee, when called he will not hesitate.

On December 13, 2019, the ruling party's executive council under its chairman President John Magufuli met in Mwanza and pardoned some of the members, but it ordered the committee to interrogate the three cadres.

Those to be questioned by the committee include, Yusuf Makamba and Abdulrahman Kinana who served as CCM’s secretary generals at various times along with former executive committee member Benard Membe.

Advertisement

Since the release of the resolution, silence has prevailed and there are no reports from the party addressing the issue.