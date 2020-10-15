Vodacom enables fuel payments via M-Pesa

By Josephine Christopher @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Vodacom Tanzania Plc and Oryx Oil Tanzania Ltd yesterday inked a new partnership deal to enable their customers to use Vodacom M-Pesa’s ‘Lipa kwa Simu’ platform to pay for fuel.

The new service will be available at all 52 Oryx fuel stations countrywide.

Oryx Oil Tanzania’s managing director, Chris Swart, said yesterday that using digital platforms such as M-Pesa in processing payments and collecting revenues would improve safety, convenience and transparency for both customer and the business.

“We continue to extend payment options available at all our fuel stations to increase customer convenience - but also safety,” he said.

Vodacom Tanzania’s person-to-business interoperable payments has helped to further drive financial inclusion in the payments space. Through the ‘Lipa kwa Simu’ service, customers can use M-Pesa App QR code, bank accounts and other mobile money wallets to make the payments - and get even more value at Oryx fuel stations as such payments come with a five percent instant cash-back.

According to M-Pesa’s Reporting and Planning head, Nelusigwe Mwangota, the ‘Lipa kwa Simu’ service was already seeing a lot of traction countrywide as more merchants and retailers use it to seamlessly collect payments while helping customers to avoid the risks and burdens of carrying cash. She said the company will continue to drive digital payments in Tanzania’s retail ecosystem by extending the service to more private and public institutions

