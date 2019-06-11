Govt pledges to build more police stations in Katavi Region

By John Namkwahe @johnteck3 Jnamkwahe@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The government has pledged to construct more police stations to improve security services and operations in Katavi Region.

“We have already constructed a police station at Tanganyika district and we will construct more facilities to strengthen police operations,” said the Home Affairs Deputy Minister Hamad Masauni.

He said this during the question and answer session in Parliament when he was responding to Ms Anna Lupembe (Special Seats MP-CCM) who appealed to the government to construct a police station at Mpanda area.

The lawmaker further appealed to the government to distribute police vehicles in the region so as to also strengthen the police patrols.

Responding, Mr Masauni said, “The government is yet to purchase new police vehicles, but let me assure that, we will distribute the vehicles once they are available.”