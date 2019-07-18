When Air Tanzania’s dreamliner landed in Mumbai, India - Pictorial
Dar es Salaam. ATCL launched its maiden direct flight to Mumbai India on Wednesday July 17 departing from Julius Nyerere International Airport at 1930Hrs through Terminal 3.
The aircraft landed in the early hours today to a grand reception by the host country at the airport.
The Tanzanian team was led by the Minister of Works, Transport and Communication IsaacK Kamwele, Air Tanzania crew plus other senior government officials.