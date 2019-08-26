By DAILY MONITOR

John Zabazungu who was wheeled into Equity Bank to pick money for medical bills last week, has died. The action raised questions about the ethics of financial transactions.

Ms Molly Nakato one of his daughters confirmed that Zabazungu died on Sunday afternoon at Mulago Specialised Women and Neonatal Hospital where he had been transferred for further management.

A photo of Mr Zabazungu being wheeled into Equity Bank headquarters on August 12 while connected to nasal cannulas and oxygen face masks, to withdraw cash, made rounds on the different social media platforms especially facebook with people raising questions about the procedure.

In the same week, the family also addressed a press conference accusing Equity Bank of being ruthless, saying their act led to the deterioration of the late's condition.

“It led him to develop pneumonia and he was admitted in intensive care unit and we have never seen him again, yet his health had improved greatly,” his son Benjamin said. The family did not provide details when asked what exactly their father had been suffering from when he was admitted to the hospital.

However, the bank in reaction to those comments in a message posted on its Facebook page said Zabazungu’s family elected to take him to the bank as the institution explored how to process the financial transaction without his physical presence.

“We confirm that the bank is in touch with the family,” the message read, without providing specifics.