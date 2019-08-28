By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@thecitizen.co.tz

Dar es Salaam. A group of demonstrators today marched to the South African High Commission in Dar es Salaam chanting slogans demanding the release of an ATCL plane that was impounded at OR Tambo airport on Friday August 23.

Details on who exactly called for the demonstrations are still very scanty but police were at hand to maintain law and order.

The Dar es Salaam Special Zone Commander Mr Lazaro Mambosasa told reporters that the demos had no blessings of the police force.