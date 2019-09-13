Body of missing Dutch tycoon Tob Cohen found in septic tank

Mr Cohen’s Mercedes Benz had remained parked in the compound and he had not contacted his relatives ever since.

By JOHN KAMAU

Police have finally found the body of missing Dutch tycoon Tob Cohen in a septic tank within his compound in Kitisuru, Nairobi.

According to Director of Criminal Investigations boss George Kinoti, the late Cohen’s body was found on Friday afternoon dumped in a tank in the compound.

The 71-year-old tours and travel expert was at the time of his disappearance pursuing a divorce case with his estranged wife Sarah Wairimu Kamotho. He had also filed an assault case he had filed against his wife.

VANISHED

Mr Cohen vanished between July 19 and 20 and Ms Kamotho had told detectives that her husband had left for Thailand.

“He said he was taking a break,” Mr Cohen’s wife further told Nation. “Lawyers were pushing him for money and he wanted to seek medical treatment.”

Initially, his workers had told police that Mr Cohen left his high-security compound, where CCTV cameras point to the drive-way, on the afternoon of July 20 at around 2pm. They claimed that he only carried a briefcase and was driven off in a white car. By whom? They don’t know.

“My husband has not come home ever since,” Ms Wairimu said.

Mr Cohen’s Mercedes Benz had remained parked in the compound and he had not contacted his relatives ever since.

SEEK TREATMENT

At first, his wife – well known in Nairobi socialite circles - had told Mr Cohen’s friends that the established golf tournament organiser had left for Thailand to seek for treatment but detectives say that there is no evidence from immigration department that the missing tycoon had left the country.