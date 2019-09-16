Four Points By Sheraton redefining Dar’s hospitality industry

By Paul Owere

The City of Dar es Salaam has some of its distinct features and on top of it is perhaps the Askari monument which is a few metres away from the General Post Office.

A few meters away now stands a new addition to Dar es Salaam’s hospitality industry in the name of Four Points by Sheraton, Dar es Salaam formerly the New Africa Hotel.

The last time I was at a Four Points by Sheraton Hotel was some four years ago and that was in Lagos and the touch of finesse was breathtaking.

Three months after Marriott International, Inc. announced the opening of its second Four Points by Sheraton hotel in Tanzania, the hotel is gearing towards meeting the growing demand in the hospitality industry.

With unrivalled view of the Indian Ocean and the Dar es Salaam Port, when fully operational as expected in 2020 the hotel will have 174 rooms.

The location is iconic as it stands given the fact that the original New Africa Hotel was built as the official residence of Kaiser Wilhelm II in 1896.

It was used as a hospital during World War I before being converted into a hotel during the British administration after the Germans lost the war.

Sitting at the heart of the central business district of the city, the hotel has since emerged as a landmark and an integral part of the burgeoning city.

Even with the renovation and the rebranding the hotel continues to retain its unique charm, while delivering on the brand’s promise to provide what matters most to today’s independent travelers.

“Four Points by Sheraton Dar es Salaam, New Africa Hotel, is a great addition to our rapidly growing footprint in Africa and further consolidates the brands presence in Tanzania,” says Alex Kyriakidis, President and Managing Director, Middle East and Africa, Marriott International.

He adds: We are confident that with its blend of stylish comfort and genuine service at a great value, the hotel will meet the rising demand for high-caliber lodging in this fast-growing market and soon emerge as a leading choice among business and leisure travelers.

Designed for the modern traveler with an emphasis on approachable design, the 174 room Four Points by Sheraton Dar es Salaam, New Africa Hotel, features spacious and contemporary rooms including suites.

It also offers an all-day dining, a coffee shop and a lounge-bar where guests can experience the brand’s signature Best Brews program and watch their favorite sports matches.

The hotel also features The Spice Route, a signature restaurant overlooking the Harbor showcasing Pan Asian fine dining.

Other facilities include an outdoor pool and a state-of-the-art fitness center. With 1000 square feet of indoor meeting and banquet space spread across 12 flexible meeting rooms, the hotel is an ideal venue for gatherings of any size including elaborate social events and weddings.