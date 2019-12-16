Margaret Ikongo appointed Vodacom Tanzania interim chairperson

By Alawi Masare @AMasare malawi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Vodacom Tanzania announced the appointment of its interim chairperson as the company is completing the process to get a long term replacement.

Ms Margaret Ikongo who has been one of the independent directors in the board of Vodacom since 2017, assumes the role of chairing the leading telecommunication company from December 1, 2019, according to a statement signed by the company secretary Caroline Mduma.

“During this interim period, Ms Ikongo will hold the chair position until the process of getting the chair is complete,” she stated.

She also surrenders her position as the chairperson of the board’s emergency, audit and implementation committee, according to the statement.

Ms Ikongo is professionally a chartered insurer and risk management specialist who now works as a consultant.

In the past, she occupied the position of managing director at National Insurance Corporation of Tanzania for about 10 years.

Vodacom former chairman Ali Mufuruki said in October that he would resign from the position starting from December 1st this year to devote more time to pursue his business interest.