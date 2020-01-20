Tanzanian business licensing body gets new boss

Industry and Trade minister Innocent Bashungwa has appointed the Central Bank of Tanzania (BoT) administration director Godfrey Simango Nyaisa as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Business Registration and Licensing Agency (Brela).

Dar es Salaam. The minister for Industry and Trade Innocent Bashungwa has appointed the Bank of Tanzania administration director Mr Godfrey Simango Nyaisa as the new chief executive officer of the Business Registration and Licensing Agency (Brela).

His appointment was effective on Sunday January 19, 2010, according to a statement signed by deputy Permanent Secretary Ludovick Nduhiye.

“Mr Nyaisa is replacing Ms Loy Watson Mhando who has served the agency as acting CEO,” reads the statement in part.

Before his appointment, Mr Nyaisa served as director of administration at the Bank of Tanzania (BoT), according to the statement.

The appointment by minister Bashungwa was in line with the powers entrusted to him through Section 245 (9)(1) of the Executive Agencies Act of 1977 on the appointment and tenure of the CEO and employees.

The section states; “An executive agency shall have a chief executive appointed by the Minister on the advice of the Public Service Commission from among persons who possess the necessary qualifications, experience and competence to manage, efficiently and effectively, the affairs of the agency in accordance with modern management standards and he shall hold office on such terms and conditions of service as the Ministry may specify.”

On November 21, 2019, Mr Bashungwa appointed Ms Mhando as Brela acting CEO replacing Mr Emmanuel Kakwezi who also served as acting CEO.