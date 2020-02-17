Kenyan envoy to South Sudan collapses, dies

Mr Mburu was a former director at the National Intelligence Service (NIS).

By AGGREY MUTAMBO

Kenya's Ambassador to South Sudan, Chris Karumba Mburu, is dead.

Mr Mburu, a former director at the National Intelligence Service (NIS), collapsed and died at his residence in Juba on Sunday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs says.

The official cause of death had not been established by the time this story went to press.

He was nominated to the post by President Uhuru Kenyatta in July 2018 in changes that were made to the diplomatic service.