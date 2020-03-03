France lists areas of investment interest in Tanzania

The senators’ visit will also witness the creation of the French Chambers of Commerce to be inaugurated soon as part of strengthening bilateral economic relations and investment with Tanzania

Dar es Salaam. Solar energy, climate and sustainable cities development are three areas of investment that France is more interested in Tanzania, the country’s ambassador said yesterday, three months into the African France Summit scheduled for June this year.

Mr Fredreic Clavier named the priority areas yesterday when briefing journalists on the official visits of six senators to assess various development projects supported by France and other local initiatives that may need France support.

The ambassador said after the planned summit, the European will be eying to implement several projects in Mbeya, Mtwara and Dodoma to make the targeted cities sustainable.

“France has been involved in some projects in agriculture, environment but, Tanzania is also free to identify areas that it need France support,” he said.

The delegation is part of preparations of the African French Summit.

“We are willing to provide support in terms of expertise on sustainable cities because Tanzania could be a very good example in Africa, Europe and Asia in terms of infrastructure if it succeeds,” he said. He said solar energy can be a key development tool for Tanzania.

The envoy said France has released Euro 1.2 million to support more than 8,000 farmers to reduce the use of pesticides in the Lake Zone.

The delegations will visit some French companies operating in Tanzania’s energy and transport sectors.

It is also targeting the creation of the French Chambers of Commerce to be inaugurated soon as part of bilateral economic relations and investment. The delegate will visit Dodoma and Morogoro to see some of the projects implemented by France and other development partners.

Senator Ms Marta de Cidrac said climate change was among several challenges that most countries face around the globe, and one of target areas of French support.