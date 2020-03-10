VIDEO: Freeman Mbowe and co-accused ruling at 1300Hrs under tight security
Tuesday March 10 2020
Dar es Salaam. Chadema national chairman Freeman Mbowe, Kawe MP Halima Mdee, and seven others are set to know their fate today as their case comes up for ruling.
They are charged with conspiracy to commit offences, unlawful assembly, rioting after proclamation, raising discontent and ill-will for unlawful purposes, sedition and inciting commission of offences.
The charges are alleged to have been committed between February 1 and 16, 2018 in Dar es Salaam