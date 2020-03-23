Nine Tanzanian businessmen intercepted in Uganda, sent home

By Daily Monitor

Kampala. Marine police and other sister security agancies have intercepted nine Tanzanian businessmen who had entered Uganda through Mwanza port using MV Upendo.

Police identified the businessmen as Juma Mahalaganya, Kondo Msrika, Spencer Jupinya, Hajji Juma, Matthias Alistens, Siraje Kasiim, Mussa Alfari, Raphael Abel And Malizia Osward.

They were reportedly escorted back to Tanzania.

Uganda Police spokesperson, Mr Fred Enanga, on Monday said this was in line with implementation efforts of Pesident Museveni’s directive to close all Uganda’s border points.

“We have a country that is actually very secure. Our joint security organs are ensuring no person enters Uganda; including all pedestrians, cyclists or motorists,” he said.

He said security at all Uganda’s border points was reinforced with additional deployment to ensure strict adherence to the border lock down to forestall the spread of coronavirus.

Advertisement

The prominent areas are Elegu and Lamwo in Aswa region, the eastern side of Busia- Malaba-Lwakaka access, and the western side from Ntoroko going down to Lwera up to Kanugu, according to the police spokesperson.

He said the southern sides bordering Rwanda and Tanzania have also been secured.

“We were having an influx of residents from Tanzania and Kenya that were trying to brave the waters of Migingo Island but our enforcement team were able to drive them back to where they were coming from,” Mr Enanga added.

He said a joint security team is now focusing on implementing the ban on travel to and from Uganda and ensuring no persons enter Uganda by land or water, with the exception of drivers of cargo cars and accompanying crew, not exceeding three people.

“No buses, mini buses, salon cars or Boda boda are being or will be allowed into the country,” he said.

President Museveni on Saturday ordered closure of all borders and suspended passenger flights just hours before Uganda confirmed its first virus case on.