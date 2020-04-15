The early morning head-on collision claimed 18 lives on the spot injuring 15 others

By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli has today April 15 sent a message of condolence to the families of the 18 people who died in a road accident at Kilimahewa in Mkuranga.

In a message sent to the families through the Coast Regional Commissioner, the President who is in Chato wished the injured a quick recovery so that they can rejoin their families soon.

“ I pray for the relatives, friends and families of the dead to persevere during this difficult time of mourning, to lose fellow Tanzanians in such big numbers is really painful,” said the President in a statement signed by Gerson Msigwa.

This morning 18 people died on the spot and 15 others seriously injured today April 15 after a head on collision between bus and a lorry at Kilimahewa Village in Mkuranga.

The Rufiji Special Zone Police commander Onesmo Lyanga confirmed that the accident involved a Toyota coaster which was travelling towards Mbagala and a lorry which was going to Kimanzichana

He said the injured have been temporarily admitted at the Kilimahewa Health Center.