Pastor Getrude Rwakatare 69, is dead

Dar es Salaam

Founder and owner of the St Mary’s Schools network in Tanzania, Getrude Rwakatare 69, has died today after a short illness in Dar es Salaam, family sources have confirmed.

Rwakatare who was also a special seat Member of Parliament on ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi party ticket was the head of the Mikocheni B Assemblies of God.

Getrude Pangalile Rwakatare was first appointed to Parliament by President Jakaya Mrisho Kikwete in 2007.

She is famed for her role in the turnaround of the English medium schools in Tanzania after she founded the first St Mary school, in Tabata, Dar es Salaam in 1997.

In her own words, what pushed her to start a school was after she saw Tanzanian children being shipped across borders to seek education

Apart from Dar es Salaam, the St Mary’s Schools (Primary, Secondary) are now found in Morogoro, Mbeya, Dodoma and Mwanza.