AU’s Raila Odinga writes to President Magufuli on Mkapa’s legacy

By The Citizen Reporter

Kenya’s former Prime minister has today Wednesday July 29, written to President Magufuli expressing the huge void that the death of Tanzania’s third President Benjamin Mkapa has left.

“The passing of Tanzania’s former president Benjamin Mkapa is a huge loss that the continent and to all those who worked with him during and after his Presidency.”

In a statement Raila Odinga, said President Mkapa’s humility and grasp of complex continental issues was humbling just as his belief of what can be achieved together as a region and as a continent.

“Mr Mkapa continued the tradition of Tanzania’s founding father of seeing Tanzania, Kenya and Uganda as essentially one country,” reads the statement.

He adds: It is my hope that in his honour we shall continue to soldier on with his dreams of a stronger East Africa Community and a united and prosperous Africa.

In the letter addressed to President Magufuli, Mr Odinga further writes,“I join you and the People of the United Republic of Tanzania in honouring this decent, honest and genuine hero as you lay him to rest.

