Aeroflot passengers will have to produce Covid-19 certificates

By Paul Owere and Agencies

Moscow. Passengers flying Russia’s Aeroflot airlines will have to produce a certificate of a negative test for COVID-19, the carrier has announced in a statement.

Aeroflot is set to resume flights to Tanzania, Turkey and the United Kingdom August 1.

"Foreign citizens planning to fly into Russia, including transit passengers, are required to provide a negative COVID-19 PCR-test result in order to check in and board a flight.”

According to the statement, passengers are required to have tested within 72 hours of the flight departure. They will also be required to complete a special form during the flight.

Earlier, TASS reported with reference to the Federal Air Transport Agency, that Russian airlines have the right to refuse admission to foreigners without documents confirming their coronavirus status.

The agency specified that the final decision would be made by the airline.

Aeroflot also noted that only PCR-method of COVID-19 testing will be accepted. "Please note that Aeroflot only accepts results from PCR-method COVID-19 tests. No other test results, including antibody tests, will be accepted.”