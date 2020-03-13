Breaking: Kenya confirms first Coronavirus case -VIDEO

The woman is at Kenyatta National Hospital's Infectious Disease Unit. The government says it

Nairobi . Kenya has confirmed today its first Coronavirus case making it the first case in East Africa.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe on Friday said the patient is a Kenyan who travelled from US via London.

He said that although the patient, a Kenyan, is stable and eating, she will not be released from hospital until she is confirmed negative.

The woman is at Kenyatta National Hospital's Infectious Disease Unit. The government says it has traced all contacts the patient made since her arrival. Consequently, Kenya has suspended all travel outside the country unless necessary.

Public gatherings are also suspended, including all inter-schools events.

KEEP CALM

Advertisement

CS Kagwe urged Kenyans to remain calm, noting that there's no need for panic or worry provided people abide by the measures put in place.

"This is not a time to assign blame but one to join hands to ensure this pandemic does not tear through our country. This is not the time to make abnormal prices," he warned pharmacies and business people.

HEALTH ACT RULES

CS Kagwe has invoked the Public Health Act which requires Kenyans to:

1. Maintain a distance of atleast 1 metre from persons who are coughing

2. Those coughing and have fever and difficulty in breathing should stay at home

3. All public gatherings, and events that have large gatherings

4. Suspension of interschool events but schools will remain open

5. Public transport operators will be required to regularly clean their vehicles and provide sanitizers to passengers

6. Suspension of all visits to prisons for the next 30 days

7. Kenyans have been warned against spreading misinformation