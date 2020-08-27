TCRA said the decision came after the two sister stations announced outcomes of the nomination process in some constituencies without the approval of the National Electoral Commission (NEC).

TCRA said in a statement on Thursday that in their '360' and 'Power Breakfast' morning programmes, aired on Wednesday, August 26, the two stations had violated the Code on Political Party Elections Broadcasting Act of 2015

As part of the punishment the stations are required to air apology for the rest of remaining hours of Thursday, August 27 before they start serving the ban on August 28.

On Wednesday NEC said the station had aired results that showed that certain Members of Parliament aspirants had sailed through unopposed after other contestants failed to meet nomination criteria in certain constituencies.

Earlier this month TCRA banned a radio programme (Jahazi) from the same station for allegedly promoting immorality in the society.