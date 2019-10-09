By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam. It has been a relentless week for the newly crowned winners of the inaugural edition of East Africa’s Got Talent (EAGT) Esther and Ezekiel Mutesasira.

The siblings from Uganda have taken East Africa by storm ever since they graced the stage of the talent search show.

Their victory has been met with resounding applause across East Africa and beyond.

After six months of a grueling contest, the grand finale was finally held over the weekend in Nairobi, and the duo emerged top beating other finalists.

Soon after winning, Esther, 14, and Ezekiel, 11, embarked on a media tour that has brought them to Tanzania for the first time courtesy of Clouds Media Group.

While in the country they visited Mwananchi Communications Limited and talked about their newly-found stardom and how they plan to sustain life in the spotlight.

In company their aunt, Gladys – the woman who unearthed their talent and encouraged them to sign up for the auditions of EAGT, the duo are ecstatic while trying to fit in to their upgraded status as the most talked about young talents in East Africa.

Esther says she plans to give back to the community, insisting that if it weren’t for the support they received from people who were watching from home, then none of the victory they are celebrating now would have happened.

“I truly thank everyone who voted for us. This victory is because of their full support,” Esther said, adding; “I plan on giving back to the community by visiting orphanages to help the less-fortunate.”

Ezekiel, who is always upbeat and daring, says he plans to continue improving on his talent and is keen on seeing where the road takes them from here.